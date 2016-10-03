Massachusetts man founds political Pizza Party

BOSTON — Josh Freeman is searching for his slice of the Massachusetts electorate.

The 42-year-old Raynham man is the founder of the Pizza Party, a political designation officially recognized by state election officials.

Freeman tells the Enterprise of Brockton he doesn't recruit members and no Pizza Party candidate has ever run for office or raised any money.

Still, the Pizza Party has enrolled 184 registered voters.

That's enough to have the party listed as a "political designation" on the state secretary's website, but 42,000 or so voters short of being listed as an official party.

With no Pizza Party presidential candidate on the ballot, Freeman plans to vote for Republican Donald Trump.