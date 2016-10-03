Nevada dissents on report critical of public lands fight

Nevada is the lone dissent on a report that cast doubt on Utah's push to gain control of millions of acres of federal land through the courts.

Republican Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt says his office will continue to look for creative ways to fight against federal overreach, including on the public lands issue.

The report from the Conference of Western Attorneys General points out that decisions by the Supreme Court and other federal courts put Utah's potential case on shaky legal ground.

The conference is made up of attorneys general in 15 western states and three U.S. territories. Members voted 11-1 this summer to approve the report.

Nevada Sen. Harry Reid said the report shows those hoping to reclaim public lands are misguided at best and criminal at worst.