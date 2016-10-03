Officers in standoff with suspect in stabbing, police say

Police were involved in a standoff this morning with a man refusing to come out of a home after beating his girlfriend and stabbing a friend, according to Metro Police.

The standoff began about 4:30 a.m. in the 3100 block of Rosanna Street, near West Desert Inn Road and South Rainbow Boulevard, Officer Danny Cordero said.

It was unclear if the stabbing victim, who suffered a minor injury, was taken to a hospital, Cordero said.

It was also unclear if anyone else was inside the home, he said.

SWAT negotiators were on scene, Cordero said.

Rainbow Boulevard has been blocked off in both directions between Palmyra Avenue and Desert Inn. Residents in the area are encouraged to leave their homes if they can, Cordero said.