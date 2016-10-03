Race and unrest: Las Vegans speak out about racial tension and policing

Before the world knew Michael Brown, Tamir Rice, Walter Scott, Freddie Gray, Philando Castile, Terence Crutcher and Keith Scott for how their lives ended — police bullets or brute force — Las Vegas had grieved such deaths.

Trevon Cole, 21, died in the apartment he shared with his pregnant girlfriend.

Stanley Gibson, 43, died inside his white Cadillac.

An officer fired on Cole when he made a “furtive movement” during a mishandled narcotics raid in June 2010. Another shot Gibson, a Gulf War veteran whose wife said he suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder, in a bungled attempt to force him from his vehicle in December 2011.

Both men were unarmed and black.

Their troubling deaths stoked anger in the community and, in part, triggered a U.S. Department of Justice investigation into Metro Police’s use of deadly force. Despite considerable attention from local media, the incidents didn’t ignite the civil unrest that officer-involved shootings have in other cities.

Not that Las Vegas is immune to unrest. Riots engulfed the Westside in 1992 after the Rodney King verdict in Los Angeles, to the point of protesters firebombing, looting and beating up innocents dragged from their cars. In the aftermath, police pledged a higher level of openness to the Las Vegas community and called for everyone to work together, said Tod Story, executive director of the ACLU of Nevada.

It wasn’t a cure-all, Story said, but it did create a foundation of trust.

“I think that’s what has led to the calm that has existed here thus far and hopefully will continue,” he said.

Metro’s officer-involved shootings peaked in 2010, when police shot and killed seven people and wounded 18 others. The numbers largely have declined since then, a trend the department attributes to reforms enacted after the federal investigation. Among the changes: introducing body cameras and training officers to reduce racial bias and de-escalate tense situations.

Even so, some community members speak of lingering racial profiling and harassment, of particular fear for young people of color. Of Metro’s six officer-involved shootings this year, two of them fatal, half the suspects were black and half were Hispanic.

Claytee White, a historian who has studied the African-American experience in Las Vegas, explains the double standard this way: Society and, by extension, police, don’t flinch when a suit-clad white man drives a Mercedes. Put a black man behind the wheel and it’s a different story.

“They see someone who is out of place,” White said.

She sees only one way forward: education. And it goes both ways.

“If you don’t understand the history, we can’t fix it,” said White, director of the Oral History Research Center at UNLV Libraries. “History is the vehicle that will help fix all the injustices.”

• • •

The stripes on Robert Plummer’s sleeves identify him as the station’s captain. Decades before he took over Metro’s Bolden Area Command, he had an encounter with a Las Vegas police officer that made him say, “I don’t want to be like that guy.”

Plummer, then 17, was at a park with friends, the clock ticking past curfew. Citations issued by the officer were warranted, he said, “but his interaction was not as professional as one would expect — very rude, very condescending, basically with a jerk type of mindset.”

Still, Plummer said, he didn’t feel targeted because of race.

With the complexion he inherited from his black father and white mother, 48-year-old Plummer said he has experienced racism, from being denied an apartment in Las Vegas to his family being refused service at a Colorado Denny’s. Asked to put the badge aside in commenting on perceived tensions between police and the black community, Plummer said: “As a black man, I see there are some injustices that go on around the country. However, I also see it from the standpoint that we have to be our own keepers. … It’s about making the right choice; it’s about accountability.”

After the Rodney King riots in Las Vegas, during which he was a rookie tasked with protecting people caught in the fray, Plummer said Metro “had some good leadership that saw we needed to build better relationships with the communities that were over-policed, if you will, but under-represented and didn’t have a voice or didn’t feel they had a voice.” He believes critical issues in some minority neighborhoods — drugs, gangs and a lack of resources and opportunities — are bigger than law enforcement.

Plummer doesn’t “buy into” the notion that cops systematically seek to harm black people, and, citing Chicago murder stats, he asks why he hasn’t seen outrage from Black Lives Matter activists over black-on-black crime.

But he also knows the power of a single negative interaction, and that anger "may be warranted." “Each individual has their own situation,” he said, adding that Metro supports the right to peacefully protest.

In morning briefings, the Metro captain has been sharing a mantra with his officers: Every person you come in contact with in the day, add value to their life. That might mean opening a coffee-shop door for someone, or treating a crime suspect with respect.

“Have a conversation rather than just saying, ‘I’m going to arrest you and take you to jail and that’s it.’ ... Guardian mindset versus a warrior mindset, although not sacrificing your safety for it,” Plummer said, “because we don’t hire (officers) to go out there and get killed because somebody thinks differently or hates the color of the uniform.”

• • •

After a lone gunman ambushed Dallas police at a protest in early July, killing five, Lou Collins’ phone rang. It was Capt. Robert Plummer, head of Metro’s Bolden Area Command.

As director of the Pearson Community Center and MLK Senior Center in West Las Vegas, the valley’s historically black neighborhood, Collins has a good pulse on where residents stand on social issues, and Plummer knew it.

“He called and said, ‘Hey, what are they saying? I know emotions are high,’” Collins recalled.

“You gotta understand, cops are cops, so the perception is the same here in Las Vegas,” Collins told Plummer. “I appreciate you calling me because you’re being proactive.”

What that meant: Las Vegas was not immune to racial tension between police and members of the black community. The conversation, however, highlighted something that may not exist in other cities — an open dialogue between law enforcers and minority groups.

A decade ago, police leaders began partnering with community and faith-based organizations to improve relationships and curb crime in West Las Vegas. The effort relied on engagement, not harsh enforcement. Under the leadership of several area-command captains, the initiative kept growing as officers got to know residents through casual encounters or occasions like neighborhood barbecues.

“The response was incredible,” Collins said. “The community began to see law enforcement in a total different light.”

But racial profiling and harassment linger, Collins said, making many black residents wary of police interactions. Mothers worry their sons will be targeted; young men keep their eyes peeled for black-and-white cruisers.

“We’re talking about this every day, all day, at the dinner table, at the churches, at the hair salons,” Collins said, emphasizing the severity of the problem nationwide.

And he’s not basing that solely on secondhand observations. Collins said he experienced racial profiling a few months ago at the Doolittle Community Center parking lot after an event on a Friday night.

A city marshal pulled up and ordered Collins and a friend, also black, to stand with their hands against his vehicle because there had been reports of two men canvassing the building. They told the marshal they were community leaders, not criminals. The disrespect struck a chord with Collins, who has never been arrested. He demanded an apology in the days that followed and eventually got one.

“He profiled us, and that’s what I wanted him to understand,” Collins said. “He learned. It’s going to make him a better officer.”

Collins is an advocate of more education and engagement, believing progress can continue if both sides try to understand each other’s history and perspective. If any group can be an agent of change, he thinks it’s the younger generation. “The millennials are the answer,” he said. “I’m grateful for the way they think.”

• • •

“If you want to see a change in the world, you have to be the change,” said Frenchiena Monroe as she styled a client’s hair inside Studio 702 one hot August day. “If you don’t want people running around killing others, why should you just because you have a badge?”

Monroe, 34, grew up a few blocks east of the salon in a plaza on North Martin Luther King Boulevard in West Las Vegas. She thinks the police — and residents in general — fear coming to this side of town because they equate poverty with violence. So in marketing itself, Las Vegas projects images of tidy, landscaped neighborhoods in Summerlin and Henderson, letting minority-majority areas fall to the wayside.

“It’s no different than anywhere else,” Monroe said, though she’s hopeful change could be on the horizon. She said she has seen slightly more communication between Westside residents and police in recent years, and while she believes harassment still exists — particularly targeting black pedestrians — officers have been respectful toward her. She’d be heartened to see even more interaction, with officers swinging by church gatherings or dance competitions — anything that might drive mutual respect and understanding.

“When I’m pulled over, I never say, ‘Oh, it’s because I’m black,’” Monroe said. “If I’m speeding, you’re doing your job.”

• • •

Officers responding to a car accident set off attendees of a North Las Vegas vigil in protest of police brutality.

The July 9 Black Lives Matter gathering had been peaceful. Children held candles, activists sounded off and a woman sang a poem beneath a statue of Martin Luther King. The call to action had come after officer-involved killings of black men in Minnesota and Louisiana, and lit candles formed “138” — the number of black people reportedly slain by U.S. police in 2016, as of that day.

About a dozen sign-holding demonstrators abandoned the speeches and crossed the street from east to west and west to east during red lights. Noise from the wreck on the other side of the intersection attracted onlookers, and protesters flowed into and stayed in the street. Traffic was stopped for about 45 minutes, and as the crowd swelled, taunts were hurled at Metro and North Las Vegas police. Vigil organizers on megaphones tried to turn things back to peace.

“Everything is coming to a halt,” one woman said.

“Stop being scared!” a man challenged, trying to rile the crowd.

People shouted “black power,” “hands up, don’t shoot” and “black lives matter,” along with obscenities. A black woman screamed at a white officer: “You have no idea!” Another shouted, “We’re tired of you killing our black men! You guys are murderers!”

“We’re just tired,” said demonstrator Jessica Brown, adding that she’s afraid to have a son given the number of black men killed recently in incidents involving police. She doesn’t condone violence but approved of demonstrators blocking the street.

Officers deflected the shouts with silence, and their numbers grew to include reinforcements with riot gear and horses. There was pushback when an officer got on a loudspeaker and threatened arrests if the street wasn’t cleared. Demonstrators eventually were flanked and pushed to the sidewalks.

The intersection emptied with no physical contact. Anger and insults contrasted with a few handshakes and smiles between officers and protestors. Three were arrested for minor infractions, no one was hurt, and the crowd dispersed.

• • •

Hours after the deadly shooting in Dallas, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo stood surrounded by local officials and officers at Metro’s headquarters. He asked that the community resist knee-jerk reactions and let the process unfold.

“We are here to stand together as an example of what a community can do when it comes together,” Lombardo said.

Capt. James Seebock, who heads the department’s training bureau and helped beef up its Adopt-a-Cop program, said coming together to effect change demands proactive thinking. “The time to establish relationships isn’t in the middle of a riot; it’s to be done ahead of time, and that’s what Metro has done.”

Launched several years ago by police and faith-based leaders on Metro’s Multicultural Advisory Council, Adopt-a-Cop dispatches new officers to community centers in higher-crime areas to have personal interactions with residents. They go in plain clothes and then in uniform, hoping to break down negative associations.

In the wake of last year’s riots in Baltimore — sparked by the death of Freddie Gray from injuries sustained while in police custody — Seebock has overseen the expansion of Adopt-a-Cop to schools, LGBTQ centers, juvenile and adult jails and the homes of Las Vegans. Since January 2012, 265 officers have visited 83 locations and 12 families (47 families have volunteered to participate). And over a three-day period in August, 54 new hires visited 16 locations and seven families with the aim of listening to concerns and building bridges.

“Metro feels the way forward in the 21st century is community interaction, is establishing those relationships,” said Seebock, adding that community policing isn’t a substitute for enforcement — it’s an important ingredient that depends on across-the-board engagement. “Everyone has a personal responsibility to try to grow those relationships, get rid of those old habits, old ways, and continue to look forward.”

• • •

Metro officers Justin Hee, Robert Wicks and Doug Calder canvassed Chinatown Plaza on Spring Mountain Road on a sunny August afternoon. One woman wanted to take a photo with them. For others they encountered, that level of comfort took work.

The uniformed officers met a lot of perplexed faces and downcast eyes as they walked the hub of Las Vegas’ Asian community. But once they made it clear they were there simply for face-to-face time, conversations started.

“When we’re trying to be social in uniform, it’s not what people expect, not like there’s a tent out front with Metro banners — ‘Hey, come meet cops’ — you know?” Calder said. Such interactions, added Hee, who grew up in this neighborhood, are a way to “make sure they know we’re also a part of the community and they don’t have to handle their problems on their own.”

In the central valley on a different day, Peggy Sanders, two of her neighbors and Metro officers John Ruiz and Blake Ferron sat around a box of doughnuts. The police weren’t investigating a call; they were hanging out. Social calls are key to Adopt-a-Cop, the officers said, as notions of police can be limited to distress calls or media portrayals.

“We’re not robots,” Ruiz said. “Not every cop is the same. ... All it takes is one officer to mess up and now they judge us all.”

Ruiz urges people to look beyond the badge. He said that whenever he meets residents he tells them to call him John — even during traffic stops. And while visiting homes and businesses for Adopt-a-Cop, he asks “what they want to see from us.”

Earlier in the day, Ruiz and Ferron had visited a Hispanic couple with five children. The kids were shy at first, but they ended up playing soccer with the pair. And the day before, the officers had spent time at a center for youths with behavioral issues.

“When we walked into the room it was really quiet. You see the look that they give you, of being afraid or angry,” Ruiz said. “And when we left, everybody was smiling — ‘Oh yeah, I know John and Blake; these are the good guys.’”

• • •

In her 82 years, Ora Bland says she has never encountered racism. Even during her childhood in Pittsburg, Miss. “I don’t know if it was luck,” Bland said, recalling Sunday potlucks in Mississippi involving families of multiple races. “Color don’t mean anything as far as I’m concerned.”

She brought that mentality to West Las Vegas, where she has lived for over 60 years. For half of that time, Bland’s daughter worked in local law enforcement, including a stint with Metro Police.

Bland called the officers who patrol the old neighborhood her “friends,” adding that if it weren’t for them it wouldn’t be safe to walk down the street. She sees no problem with police in her community, even though some residents appear to hide when they see them.

“You can always find someone who is going to think negative. People are just like that,” Bland said. “I have a firm belief in this: If my child or some relatives of mine do something and Metro has to protect themselves, then I won’t make an angel out of that person. If they do something and Metro has to do what they have to do, I don’t blame them, I really don’t. Because I would want my daughter to protect herself.”

• • •

It was a Saturday in the 1980s, and Bruce Soares had driven his Mercedes-Benz to a convenience store after dropping off his son at a movie theater. As he reached for a newspaper, Soares said, he heard “don’t move” from a Metro officer pointing a gun at him.

Soares recalled that the officer ordered him to stand against the squad car and put him in handcuffs. He asked where Soares worked, and he answered that he was unemployed. The now-retired Postal Service employee said the officer couldn’t believe an unemployed black man was capable of owning a luxury vehicle. He did, however, believe Soares was capable of owning a gun, and that he’d ditched one at a nearby convenience store.

“The individual they were describing was Caucasian. Do you think I’m Caucasian?” the 68-year-old asked with a laugh.

He told this story inside a central valley police substation after a discussion about body cameras. It was part of 1st Tuesday, Metro’s monthly gathering aimed at bringing officers and residents together for meaningful conversations. Soares has ingrained himself in these talks for going on two years. He sees Metro moving in the right direction, noting the level of transparency that may result from officer-worn cameras.

“It’s unfortunate, but racism is alive,” Soares said. “I think people play political games and say, ‘We no longer profile.’”

He listed examples from his own life, whether it was trouble hailing cabs in other cities or watching people move away from him in elevators and stores, though such discomforts pale next to the fear he said “most, if not all” black parents feel regarding their children.

If Soares had a young son today, he would tell him: “This is not the time to be a comic, when police stop you. This is not the time to be a wiseguy.” He would tell him to answer questions politely while keeping his hands in view. “Being black in America is not an easy job,” Soares said.

He believes that the Justice Department’s 2012 report on Metro’s use of force and the subsequent reforms have led to improved relations between police and minorities. And he said anyone who feels disenfranchised should do something about it.

“It’s easy to complain,” he said. “You need to get involved.”

