Spanish-language Clinton ad puts Trump hotel in spotlight

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton’s campaign released a new Spanish-language radio spot today highlighting Republican nominee Donald Trump's Las Vegas hotel.

The ad features Carmen Llahrull, a guest room attendant at the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas, saying Trump treats his hotel staff like “second-class workers.” Llahrull has been one of the more vocal Trump workers in hotel staff's efforts to unionize.

“We’re the people who come here every day to clean his building, prepare the rooms, so he can be successful,” Llahrull says in Spanish in the ad.

Workers at the hotel voted 238-209 in December to join the Culinary Union and the local Bartenders Union. Since, the National Labor Relations Board has certified the results and rejected an appeal from hotel management.

Last week, the Culinary Union called for a national boycott of Trump’s businesses after his Las Vegas hotel has failed to come to the bargaining table for more than nine months.

The spot also urges Hispanics to vote for Clinton and register to vote before the deadline. Those eligible must register to vote by mail by Oct. 8 or in person or online by Oct. 18.