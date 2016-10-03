Las Vegas Sun

October 3, 2016

Currently: 76° — Complete forecast

0 Comments

Toni Braxton treated for lupus, now at home

Image

Edison Graff

Toni Braxton performs at Pearl at the Palms on Friday, Aug. 9, 2013.

A spokeswoman says singer Toni Braxton is at home after spending several days in a Los Angeles hospital being treated for lupus.

Braxton spokeswoman Maureen O'Connor said Monday that Braxton "is resting at home and is fine." The R&B singer revealed in 2010 that she had been diagnosed with the autoimmune disease.

O'Connor said Braxton was not in serious condition but added that the disease must be monitored at all times.

She says Braxton plans to start rehearsals this week for an upcoming tour.

0 Comments

Join the Discussion:

Check this out for a full explanation of our conversion to the LiveFyre commenting system and instructions on how to sign up for an account.

Full comments policy