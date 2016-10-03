Traffic delayed as troopers try to catch dog on freeway

A dog running loose on the freeway delayed traffic on U.S. 95 today as state troopers scrambled to try to catch the pooch, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Traffic was stopped or diverted as necessary during the chase, officials said.

The dog was reported in the northbound lanes about 1:30 p.m. near the Eastern Avenue exit ramp, Trooper Chelsea Stuenkel said.

The situation was resolved by about 2 p.m., but Stuenkel said she didn’t know if the dog was captured or gave troopers the slip and escaped onto nearby surface streets.