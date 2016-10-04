Ammon Bundy lawyer can show clips from Bunkerville standoff

Rick Bowmer / AP

PORTLAND, Ore. — A lawyer for Ammon Bundy can show short videos of the 2014 standoff at Bunkerville, Nevada, when his client testifies about the occupation of an Oregon bird sanctuary last winter.

U.S. District Court Judge Anna Brown says the videos must be shown for the purpose of corroborating Bundy's state of mind as he approached events at Oregon's Malheur National Wildlife Refuge. She warned not to present extended clips that will waste jurors' time.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Ethan Knight argued against the videos, concerned they would force the sides to litigate an event that's not before the jury. He said Bunkerville is "the evidential equivalent of a Pandora's box."

The Bunkerville standoff was an armed confrontation between Bundy family supporters and federal agents who attempted to round-up cattle at Cliven Bundy's ranch.

Ammon Bundy is being tried on a charge of conspiring to impede federal officers at the Oregon refuge. He might testify Tuesday.