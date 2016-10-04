Body language telling at debate

I watched the first presidential debate. By that I mean I didn’t listen to one word. I simply watched the two candidates. The facial expressions and body language told the whole story. Hillary Clinton was poised and smiled (God knows women have to smile). Donald Trump looked like an attack dog ready to pounce. His arrogance showed through like a shining light. Clinton was very serious at times, trying to make her point. She spoke with her hands, but the hands were not flailing all over the place. Trump looked disgusted most of the time and didn’t smile at all. He grimaced. After this, I truly believe the United States will have its first female president.