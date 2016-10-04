Clinton camp thrilled that Trump will tweet debate

Hillary Clinton's communications chef isn't exactly upset that Donald Trump plans to live tweet tonight's vice presidential debate.

Clinton spokeswoman Jennifer Palmieri said, "Oh good," when informed of Trump's plans. She made the comments Tuesday afternoon at the debate site in Farmville, Virginia, where Clinton's running mate Tim Kaine will take on Trump's No. 2, Mike Pence.

Palmieri said Clinton would be watching the debate from her home in Chappaqua, New York. She wasn't sure whether the former secretary of state would be active on social media.

Trump was campaigning in Colorado on Tuesday. He tweeted earlier in the afternoon that he would be "live tweeting the VP debate tonight starting at 830pm est!"