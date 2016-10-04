Clinton deserves some apologies

Five years ago, Donald Trump made his debut into presidential politics by insinuating that President Barack Obama was not born in the United States. The ruse did little to propel Trump into the 2012 winner’s circle but was enough to keep him in the minds of the electorate for the following election cycle. About two weeks ago, Trump finally admitted that Obama was indeed born in the U.S., though he characteristically put the blame on the Clinton camp for initiating the fabrication.

What I find baffling is that the plethora of allegations against Hillary Clinton, which have been investigated and adjudicated ad nauseam without resulting in any legal charges, continues to this day without any admission of her innocence by the accusing parties. When will the hypocrites who have perpetuated the phony allegations and investigations of Clinton admit they were wrong?