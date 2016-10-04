D.A. Wolfson creates unit to review claims of innocence

The Clark County District Attorney's Office has tasked a deputy with reviewing cases in which "factual claims of innocence" are brought forward, officials said.

The Conviction Review Unit, set to begin operating this month, will be the first of its kind in Nevada, the DA's office said in a news release. Similar units exist in most U.S. major cities.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Dan Silverstein's first task will be to establish a criteria for cases that will be accepted for review, the release said.

“I am proud to be part of this newly established team in the District Attorney’s Office,” Silverstein said in the release. “The opportunity to be part of creating the standard with which these types of cases will be considered and reviewed is a challenge I look forward to. I respect the Clark County District Attorney’s Office for being proactive in its formation of this unit, rather than reactive to a systemic problem.”

The unit will review factual claims of innocence, the release said.

"... We believe that Mr. Silverstein is the best fit for this very important position," D.A. Steven Wolfson said in the release. "He brings with him a wealth of experience, and a working knowledge of the issues he will face in this unique position.”