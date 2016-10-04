Driver dead after shooting, 911 call, car crash in Henderson

Police are retracing the route of a 49-year-old Henderson man who investigators say called 911 and said he'd been shot, then crashed his car on a residential boulevard and died of his injuries.

Henderson police say the man crashed his black Ford Focus sedan into a light pole in the Anthem neighborhood a little before 4 a.m. Monday while he was still on the line with a dispatcher.

He was pronounced dead at a hospital. His name wasn't immediately made public.

Police say the man left a nearby bar shortly before the call, and was shot him while he was driving near Henderson Executive Airport.

Investigators didn't immediately know if the shooter was in another car, or whether the victim had been in an altercation at the bar.