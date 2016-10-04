Ex-Hollywood madam Heidi Fleiss wins court victory

CARSON CITY — Ex-Hollywood madam Heidi Fleiss has won a victory in the Nevada Supreme Court, which ruled that Nye County cannot continue seeking to prosecute her over allegations of possession of marijuana at her Pahrump home.

The court ruled Monday that the Nye County District Attorney’s Office missed a deadline to appeal a District Court ruling that sheriff’s deputies conducted an illegal search at Fleiss’s home in 2013. Sheriff’s deputies said they found 392 marijuana plants, according to court documents.

Fleiss maintained she was growing the marijuana for a cooperative in Las Vegas, according to court records.