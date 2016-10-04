Las Vegas set to host ‘Frozen Fury’ NHL games, fan fest this weekend

Once again the NHL will descend on Las Vegas for a fan fest and a pair of preseason games this weekend on the Las Vegas Strip.

This year's "Frozen Fury" event — which has featured Los Angeles Kings preseason games in various Las Vegas venues for 18 years — will have a different feel to it, now that the city has been awarded its own professional hockey team.

The Las Vegas team doesn’t hit the ice until next year, but the team’s presence will be all over this weekend’s activities.

The franchise, which has yet to be named, will host a Frozen Fury Fan Fest on Friday and Saturday at Toshiba Plaza outside of the T-Mobile Arena.

Owner Bill Foley and General Manager George McPhee will answer questions from the fans at 5 p.m. Saturday.

The Kings, who have participated in all 18 years of the Frozen Fury, will “pass the torch” for the game to Foley, marking the beginning of a new era for the event.

Fan fest starts at 4:30 p.m. Friday and wraps up just before the Kings take on the Dallas Stars at 7:30 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. Saturday the festivities begin at 2 p.m. and finish up before the puck drops between the Kings and Colorado Avalanche at 7:30 p.m.

Friday will feature music and beverage trucks, while Saturday will consist of street hockey, music, beverage trucks and autographs by former NHL players.

“We encourage the Las Vegas community to join us for this exciting event — which will be the start of many fantastic events celebrating Las Vegas’ NHL team,” Foley said in a statement. “Las Vegas is a great community that has shown tremendous support for our team. We are eager for our fans to come together for the Frozen Fury game, which we are looking forward to hosting in the future.”