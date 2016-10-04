Man, 29, accused of DUI in fatal crash with motorcycle

A Las Vegas man was driving under the influence Sunday when he was involved in a crash that injured a passenger in his car and killed a motorcyclist, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Felipe Raagas, 29, was booked at the Clark County Detention Center on counts of DUI resulting in death, DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm and two counts of reckless driving resulting in death or substantial body harm, the patrol said.

The wreck happened about 4 a.m. Sunday on southbound Interstate 15 near Russel Road.

Witnesses reported Raagas was driving recklessly before his Lexus LS400 went out of control and hit a Harley-Davidson motorcycle, the patrol said.

The motorcyclist, Julio Salazar, 43, died at University Medical Center, and a 26-year-old male passenger in the car was seriously injured, officials said.

Raagas was not hurt, officials said.