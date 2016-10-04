Man arrested after child, 5, is beaten, left in critical condition

A man tasked with caring for a 5-year-old was arrested when the child was hospitalized in critical condition, according to Metro Police.

Child neglect detectives were called to University Medical Center about 4:30 p.m. Sunday, police said. The child was taken there with internal injuries and bruising to various parts of the body.

Deshaun Lewis, who is not related to the child but was given temporary guardianship by the mother, was arrested after an investigation determined he was responsible for the injuries, police said.

Lewis was booked at the Clark County Detention Center on two counts of child abuse resulting in substantial bodily harm and one count of child abuse, police said. Upon a search through jail logs, he was no longer there as of Tuesday.

As of Tuesday night, the child remained in critical condition, police said.