New Kihuen ad targets Hardy’s ‘dangerous priorities’ on guns

Democratic congressional candidate Ruben Kihuen is up with a new ad today targeting his opponent, Republican incumbent Cresent Hardy, on the issue of gun control.

The 30-second spot, which will air on broadcast and cable in Las Vegas, accuses Hardy of having “dangerous priorities” on guns, highlighting recent votes Republicans in Congress have taken on gun control.

“Hardy fits right in with Republicans who have repeatedly voted against background checks,” the narrator says. “Republicans even voted against preventing those on the terrorist watch list from buying guns.”

In December, Hardy and House Republicans took a number of procedural votes to block discussion on legislation that would prevent people on the terrorist watch list from buying guns. Republicans raised concerns that the terrorist watch list is too broad and could prevent ordinary Americans on the list accidentally from buying guns.

The ad also references a 2014 interview in which Hardy indicated that children with severe mental illness should “absolutely” have access to guns without background checks. In the same interview, he also said that the government has not done its job in helping to care for those dealing with mental illness.

Hardy and Kihuen are running in a tight race in Nevada’s 4th Congressional District, which includes most of northern Clark County, southern Lyon County, and all of Esmeralda, Lincoln, Mineral, Nye, and White Pine counties. September voter registration numbers showed Democrats with a 36,000-person registration advantage in the district.