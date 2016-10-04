Police looking for suspect in attack on juveniles

Detectives are looking for a suspect in a violent attack on two juveniles last month in the east valley, Metro Police said. One of the victims was hospitalized, police said.

The victims, whose ages were not released, were walking near Pecos Road and Reno Avenue about 8 p.m. on Sept. 3 when they were attacked, police said.

The attacker and two people with him took the victims’ personal belongings, police said.

The main suspect was described as in his early 20s, possibly of Puerto Rican or Dominican descent and between 6 feet 2 inches and 6 feet 4 inches tall, police said. He was about 175 pounds, has short, dark, curly hair and acne marks on his face, police said.

He has a tribal tattoo on one of his triceps and was driving an early 2000s model Honda Civic hatchback, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro at 702-828-3591 or to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.