If you could ask the presidential nominees one question …

David Goldman / AP

Given the furious spin and analysis, ridiculous memes and record viewing numbers to come out of the first presidential debate on Sept. 26, anticipation is high for the next two showdowns on Oct. 9 and 19.

As the final debate will be hosted by UNLV — a first for Nevada — some locals will be able to say they were there. In the arena or watching from home, no doubt you'll wish you could interrupt the moderator and ask your own question. Instead, leave it in the comments on this story and we'll share a selection ahead of the event at UNLV.

If you could ask one question of the people poised to lead our nation, what would it be?