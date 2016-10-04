Suspect in woman’s shooting death arrested after standoff

A man suspected of shooting and killing a woman in Summerlin Tuesday evening is in custody after a standoff ended without incident.

The suspect, who police say was armed, was holed up for four hours in the backyard of a residential neighborhood in the 2100 block of Henniker Way, near Rampart and Lake Mead boulevards, Metro Police spokesman Larry Hadfield said.

Police responded to a shooting in the area at about 4:45 p.m. and found a female gunshot victim lying in the street, Hadfield said.

The woman was declared dead on the scene and the suspect evaded police, Hadfield said.

Nearby residents were evacuated during the standoff.

Hadfield said the suspect has displayed suicidal tendencies and that both the crisis negotiation and SWAT teams were on scene.