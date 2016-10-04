Trump likely has ulterior motives

Donald Trump, in response to an allegation that he paid no federal income tax, said, “I’m smart.”He also said his tax returns are being audited, and that’s his reason for not disclosing them, as previous candidates have done.

But Trump is smart. Maybe he desires to become president because in that position the IRS would not charge him for some questionable activity that may show up in those tax returns. He has shown a major ego and a sense of self-aggrandizement. Maybe he believes that as president he will be above the law.

Whatever Hillary Clinton’s faults, they pale in comparison to Trump’s faults, statements and misstatements.