Turkey suspends 12,800 police officers from duty

ANKARA, Turkey — Turkish police say some 12,800 police officers have been suspended from duty over their suspected links to U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen's movement, accused by Turkey of masterminding the failed July 15 coup.

In a statement posted on its website Tuesday, the Turkish police headquarters said 2,523 of those suspended were police chiefs.

The move comes a day after the Cabinet extended by a further three months a state of emergency declared after the coup, which has facilitated the government's massive crackdown on Gulen's movement.

Tens of thousands of people have been dismissed or suspended from government jobs including in the military, police, judiciary and the education ministry. Around 32,000 people have been arrested for alleged links to the failed coup.

Gulen has denied involvement in the coup attempt.