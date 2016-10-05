Las Vegas housekeepers issue call to Trump: ‘You should respect us’

Editor's note: Coinciding with Donald Trump's scheduled visit today to Henderson, a group of guest room attendants from the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas issued a message to the GOP presidential candidate via the Las Vegas Sun. Citing his reference to Miss Universe Alicia Machado as "Miss Housekeeping," the attendants challenged Trump to remember that they and their colleagues "are the engine that keeps your hotel running every day." Here's the full text of their letter.

Mr. Trump,

We are housekeepers at your hotel — Trump International Hotel Las Vegas. Last year, a majority of your employees voted to unionize. After a series of appeals from your company, the National Labor Relations Board determined we had legally won our union and that it was time for you to sit down and negotiate a contract. We are ready to negotiate a contract so we can have fair wages, job security and good health benefits.

Last week, we heard you called former Miss Universe Alicia Machado, “Miss Housekeeping.” Have you ever cleaned a room at one of your hotels? How about hundreds of them? We have. We are proud to work as housekeepers so that we can provide for our families. Our work is the first thing a guest at your hotel experiences. We are the backbone of Las Vegas, and we know the importance of our work.

You should respect us as your employees and as people. You might not see all that it takes to make sure each room is beautifully prepared to welcome guests, but yet we are the engine that keeps your hotel running every day.

We are anything but invisible, and we are not alone. We are supported by 57,000 Culinary Union sisters and brothers — workers who have fought for over 80 years to have dignity and respect just like we’re fighting for today.

While you are in Las Vegas and drive by the Las Vegas Strip, remember the road to the White House runs down Las Vegas Boulevard and that it is lined with immigrant workers.