Man accused of abuse says boy, 5, got hurt playing soccer

When he took a 5-year-old boy he was caring for to the hospital on Sunday, Deshaun James Lewis told staff the child had injured his leg playing soccer and later slipped and fell in a bathtub, cutting his chin, according to Metro Police.

Upon being checked, the boy, who is not related to Lewis, had a broken leg, fluid in the stomach, swelling of the forehead and bruises on multiple parts of the body, according to an arrest report released today. The boy was in critical condition Tuesday night.

Lewis, who told investigators the boy’s mother had given him custody via an “informal notarized agreement” so the child could go to school and have a stable home, was arrested on two counts of child abuse with substantial damage and one count of child abuse or neglect, police said.

The boy was taken to University Medical Center, where detectives responded about 4:30 p.m. Sunday, police said.

Lewis told police he and the child’s mother signed the custody agreement on Sept. 1, but he had been taking care of the boy since November, the report said. Lewis lives with two roommates and two of their children, and he told police his brothers stay at his house on weekends, the report said.

Lewis said that on Saturday, the three children were being watched by a person whose name was redacted from the report, police said. When Lewis returned home about 3 p.m., the caretaker told him that the boy had injured his leg playing soccer, police said.

About 12 hours later, Lewis said, he heard the boy crying in pain, so he drew a warm bath for him, the report said. According to Lewis, the boy cut his chin when he fell on the tub, police said.

Lewis told hospital staff and police that he wasn’t aware of the child having additional injuries, but the boy gets “whoopings” with a belt and his hands as discipline for “profanity-laced outbursts,” the report said.

A nurse noticed belt-like marks on the boy’s midsection, police said. Lewis told investigators he sometimes missed the boy’s buttocks and accidentally hit him on his back, legs and stomach, the report said.

Lewis was booked Sunday at the Clark County Detention Center and bailed out sometime before Tuesday night, according to jail records.