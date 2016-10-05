Man arrested after 1-year-old boy suffers burns on hand, wrist

Metro Police today announced the arrest of a man accused of burning a 1-year-old boy's hand and wrist last week, seriously injuring him.

Amonte Taylor, 23, who told investigators he was watching the boy on Friday while his mother was out, was arrested the next day on one count of child abuse resulting in substantial bodily harm, police said. Information on his relationship to the boy or his mother wasn't immediately available.

Officers were called shortly before 8 p.m. to the Andiamo Apartments in the 4600 block of Vegas Drive, near Decatur Boulevard, to investigate the boy's injuries, police said.

The boy was taken to University Medical Center with serious burns and required surgery, police said.

Police said the injuries were inconsistent with an accident.

Taylor was booked into the Clark County Detention Center where his bail was set at $50,000, jail records show. His next court date is Oct. 18.