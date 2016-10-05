National Night Out brings Las Vegas residents, police together

A tan uniform stood out as lively children moved in sync to the choreographed "Nae Nae" song on the grassy field of the Walnut Recreation Park in the northeast valley Tuesday evening.

A smiling Metro Police officer had joined the dance.

Local agencies across the valley gathered Tuesday to commemorate National Night Out, a nationwide effort that gets authorities and communities to unite and interact with each other.

"In recent years, we have seen communities torn apart across the United States by incidents involving police and citizens," Metro said before the event.

This was not the case Tuesday as families streamed into the recreation center, 3075 Walnut Road near Cheyenne Avenue, to take part in a wide array of activities that included a petting zoo, train and horse rides around the park, carnival games, and free food — a 200-pound pig and 200 pounds of chicken had been smoked overnight, according to an event emcee.

Representatives from community and law enforcement groups occupied booths surrounding the park, handed out pamphlets and were available to answer questions. Some of the organizations included the College of Southern Nevada, the state Department of Education and the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

George Aguilar cheered on his young son as he tossed rings and later aimed balls at a tic-tac-toe board game.

His family lives two blocks from the center, which Aguilar says his children visit daily. The entire family attends the park portion of the property together once a week.

The 36-year-old said Tuesday’s event allows community members, including authorities, to meet one another.

It also served as an opportunity for his children to have some fun in a safe environment. "It's rare that we let our kids out (alone) for the same reason that we don't want anything bad to happen (to them),” Aguilar said. “And they kind of get upset — but safety first.”

National Night Out showcased the ties between the community and local authorities, which he described as being different than Los Angeles, where the family moved from over a year ago, Aguilar said.

"Over there is tough,” he said about constantly being pulled over. “It’s rough.”

Sandra Plummer, 68, danced while she waited in line at a cotton candy stand. She was accompanied by a friend and his two young grandchildren.

Plummer, who retired from the U.S. Air Force 20 years and nine days ago, said she was there to support her community and that the event was a way for the children to have positive associations with different authorities at an early age.

The two boys wanted to know why police were there, Plummer said. “I told them: They're having this so we can all become one" and work together. For the rest of the attendees, it's a good way for people to realize "every policeman is not bad, just like every person in the lower incomes is not bad."

Elizabeth Holguin, 36, lives nearby and brought along her children and niece. For her it was a good experience and opportunity to "spend time with your family."

Familiarizing themselves with different law enforcement officials, the children would "feel safe if something happens," she said.

Officers are no different than civilians, Metro Sgt. Jose Hernandez said. "I'm a dad, I'm a brother, I'm a son, I'm a husband."

Hernandez said National Night Out is a good opportunity to spread the word on the resources that are available to Las Vegans and also brings awareness to crime issues, since the major U.S. cities in the nation have experienced a spike in violent crime.

"It helps to build trust and relationships that we desperately need as a community," Hernandez said. "So when things do happen, when a major incident occurs, they have the confidence to call us and we're able to get in touch with them ..."

The favorable turnout proves that "we see signs of a healthy community, people coming out and interacting with our police department," he said.

The Walnut Recreation Park was one of at least 15 valley locations that held similar events on Tuesday.