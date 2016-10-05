New Rosen ad labels Tarkanian a ‘Tea Party radical’

Democratic congressional candidate Jacky Rosen has released a new television ad couching her opponent, Republican businessman Danny Tarkanian, as a “Tea Party radical.”

The ad features a number of people holding up signs tying Tarkanian to “Tea Party Republicans” in Congress. The ad highlights how Tarkanian has supported privatizing Social Security and suggested raising the retirement age.

“The Tea Party Republicans in Congress want to cut Social Security,” says one of the speakers in the ad.

“And Danny Tarkanian wants to join them,” another says.

Rosen and Tarkanian are in a competitive battle in Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District, which covers Summerlin, Henderson and the southern tip of the state.

Recent polls show Tarkanian polling ahead of Rosen, though Republicans and Democrats have about even voter registration numbers in the district.