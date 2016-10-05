How much public money have other cities spent on NFL stadiums?

Courtesy of MANICA Architechture

It’s fairly common for the public to chip in tax dollars to build a football stadium.

Over the past decade, taxpayers in Minneapolis, Atlanta and Arlington, Texas, have ponied up hundreds of thousands of dollars to build billion-dollar stadiums for their Minnesota Vikings, Atlanta Falcons and Dallas Cowboys. Las Vegas is poised to become the next host city of an NFL team, with the aim of luring the Oakland Raiders.

One thing sets the Las Vegas stadium proposal apart: the size of the ask from the public. Developers behind the project have proposed that the public foot $750 million of the expected $1.9 billion bill. If the public doesn’t, developers have said the deal is off.

Nevada lawmakers are expected to consider the NFL stadium proposal at a special session in the coming days. Gov. Brian Sandoval has said he plans to call the Legislature into session sometime between Friday and Oct. 13 to consider the stadium proposal, as well as a plan to expand and renovate the Las Vegas Convention Center.

With the future of the stadium hanging in the balance, here’s a look at some other NFL stadium projects in the last decade or so, including a breakdown of the financing.