NLV school locked down after reports of nearby gunfire

Jim Bridger Middle School in North Las Vegas was briefly locked down this morning after unsubstantiated reports of shots fired in the area, according to police.

The school, near Carey Avenue and North 5th Street, was placed on lockdown about 10:40 a.m., and the lockdown was lifted just after 11 a.m., according to North Las Vegas Police.

Police investigated a report of shots fired at a nearby park, but could not substantiate it, Officer Aaron Patty said.