Reno woman gets 16 years for beating grandmother with phone

RENO — A Reno woman has been sentenced to more than 16 years in prison for bearing her 84-year-old grandmother with a cordless telephone.

The Reno Gazette-Journal reports that 27-year-old Kaylynn Marie Ott was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to battery by strangulation of an elderly person, elder abuse causing substantial bodily harm and battery with a deadly weapon on an elderly person.

According to court documents, Ott beat her grandmother after the two argued about Ott calling her father and telling him she'd been drinking.

Police records show Ott was angry about the argument and had knocked the victim down, pinned her to the ground and repeatedly hit her with a cordless phone.