Sandoval calls special session of Legislature starting Monday

Courtesy of MANICA Architechture

Gov. Brian Sandoval has called a special session of the state Legislature starting at 8 a.m. Monday to consider, among other things, a room tax hike to help pay for a proposed NFL stadium in Las Vegas.

“My staff and I have had extensive discussions with legislative leadership and it’s time for the full body to begin its deliberations on the recommendations of the Southern Nevada Tourism Infrastructure Committee,” Sandoval said in a statement.

A proclamation detailing the agenda will be released on Sunday.

Besides stadium funding — $750 million in public funding toward the $1.9 billion stadium — the infrastructure committee also is recommending tax increases to fund Metro Police and expand and renovate the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Sandoval said he would also “add language to the call of the session to ensure education funding is stable for the upcoming biennium and will recommend a minor adjustment to the lodging tax for a temporary solution supporting education.”

The session will not, however, address funding for the state’s Education Savings Account program. The Nevada Supreme Court has ruled the Legislature can’t use money earmarked for public education to fund the program.

The ESA program, which has been placed on hold, would allow parents to apply for more than $5,000 a year to apply it toward private school tuition and other qualified education expenses. About 8,000 people have applied.

Sandoval said protecting the program is a top priority. But there is “simply not enough time to add it to next week’s special session with full confidence that a rushed outcome will pass constitutional muster,” Sandoval said.

The governor said he is launching a working group, spearheaded by ESA author Sen. Scott Hammond, R-Las Vegas, that will be charged with producing “a solution that will fix the problem .”

“Further, I have made the commitment that funding for this project will be included in my final budget recommendations for the upcoming biennium,” he said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.