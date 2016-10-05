Trump rally draws fans, protesters to Henderson Pavilion

Supporters and protesters are gathered outside a suburban Las Vegas-area concert venue ahead of the first of two Nevada campaign rallies featuring Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.

Robert Hartwick of Mohave Valley, Arizona, drove two hours to join a line that began forming shortly after sunrise Wednesday outside the 6,500-seat Henderson Pavilion.

Hartwick, a train engineer for 38 years, said he was attending his fourth Trump rally this year in Nevada and Arizona.

He says the country needs a president who understands how business and labor work.

Leaders of a coalition of liberal and conservation groups organized a peaceful but loud protest at nearby corner.

They're focusing on what they call degrading remarks by Trump about women and his refusal to release tax records.

Trump is due to travel later to Reno for another rally.