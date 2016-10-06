Candidates’ endeavors an important factor in election

The article “Don’t take all social media ‘news’ as fact; Check it out” (Las Vegas Sun, Sept. 20) got me to thinking it applies to non-social media as well. All the media have become so partial that in reality, they are an extension of their favorite party.

I suggest we keep watching them all, but with this in mind. We should look at the success or failure in presidential candidates’ endeavors. How have they acquired what they have, and did it help or hurt anyone? Were they honest and upright in their dealings? How healthy are they, and could they withstand the rigors of the office, because it is a 24-hour-a-day position.

I believe if we make our decisions in this manner, we will have made a sensible choice.