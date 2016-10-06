Down the toilet: Farm stand turns outhouse into voting booth

Sean Hurley/New Hampshire Public Radio / AP

ASHLAND, N.H. — A New Hampshire farm stand is letting customers put their votes for president where he thinks they belong: right in the toilet.

Owens Truck Farm is home to an outhouse-turned-fake-voting booth with mannequins of presidential nominees Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump, and toilets to cast ballots.

Farm stand owner Chris Owens tells New Hampshire Public Radio that customers have been stopping by for photos and to vote at the Ashland farm.

He says he's collected a couple hundred ballots already.

Above the Trump mannequin is a sign that reads, "If I am elected, we will build a wall between Plymouth and Rumney, and Rumney will pay for it," referring to two nearby towns.

Owens plans to tally the just-for-fun votes next month.