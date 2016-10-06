Kaepernick has right as an American to protest

Racists negate facts. At present there’s a vitriolic argument over San Francisco 49ers football player Colin Kaerpernick’s refusing to stand for the American anthem. Colin states he’s not anti-American. Rather, he says, it’s his way of showing his opposition to racism, ill treatment of minorities and military veterans, and cases of police brutality.

For the record: I’m pro-police — verifiable and documented by our local media.

Some facts: Colin has broken no laws. And most important: As an American citizen, Colin is exercising his right to peacefully protest things he considers wrong in America. Accordingly, Colin’s attackers should at least admit they’re exercising the same rights as Colin. And their opinion of him and his actions is not infallible.

Other black public figures are supporting Colin, including entertainer John Legend.

My position: Both sides on this issue are entitled to their opinion and have a right to express it. It’s freedom of speech and actions.

Respectfully, perhaps white people should consider that blacks, who have been enslaved and mistreated since 1619 by white people, have different views of white American symbols — including the pro-slavery Confederate flag.