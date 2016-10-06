Kingman officer who was injured in shootout leaves hospital

Kingman Police Department

To a round of applause from police and community members who lined up in a hallway, an Arizona officer wounded last week in a fatal shootout with a suspect was released from the hospital Wednesday, Kingman police said.

Dennis Gilbert, 57, was wounded last week when he and other officers served a search warrant at a house about 100 miles southeast of Las Vegas in a stolen-gun investigation, police said. He had been hospitalized in serious but stable condition.

Jeffrey Clair Cave, 53, shot at officers before they returned fire and killed him, police said. The shootout was captured on body-camera images.

Gilbert, a 17-year Kingman police veteran, will continue his recovery at home, police said.

He and Det. Nicholas Schmitz, 27, who shot their weapons, are on customary paid administrative leave while the investigation continues, police said.