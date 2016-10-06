Police: Expect road closures, ‘messy’ traffic for presidential debate

Significant stretches of several major roads will be temporarily closed for the final presidential debate in Las Vegas on Oct. 19 as candidates Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump arrive and depart the area, Metro Police said. The debate is at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Closures of the following roads and routes are expected on and off between 4 and 10 p.m. the day of the debate:

• Interstate 15 southbound from Sahara Avenue to the eastbound 215 Beltway and through the airport connector tunnel to Russell Road.

• Russell Road in both directions from McCarran International Airport to Maryland Parkway.

• Tropicana Avenue westbound from Maryland Parkway to Swenson Street.

• Swenson Street in both directions from Naples Drive to Tropicana Avenue.

• Flamingo Road eastbound from I-15 to Swenson Street.

• Sands Avenue eastbound from Las Vegas Boulevard to Swenson Street.

• Swenson Street in both directions from Twain Avenue to Tropicana Avenue.

“This is a huge undertaking,” Metro spokeswoman Carla Alston said. “Roads are going to be messy come that day.”

Sgt. Jeff Clark said the closures will primarily affect travelers going to and from the airport. Flight schedules will not be affected, but those traveling from the east side of the valley should take Flamingo to Paradise and Paradise southbound to the airport, while those coming from the west side of town should take Tropicana to Paradise, Clark said.

“These closures will be substantial,” Clark said.

About 1,500 “heavily vetted” attendees will be allowed inside the Thomas & Mack Center for the debate, Alston said. Those without a ticket or credential should avoid the area.