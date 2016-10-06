Police: Suspect arrested in fatal weekend shooting

Metro Police say they arrested a suspect Wednesday in a shooting that left a man dead last week at a house near McCarran International Airport.

James Farr II, 28, was booked at the Clark County Detention Center on counts of open murder, burglary and grand larceny of an automobile, according to jail records. He was being held without bail.

Officers were called about 7:25 p.m. Saturday to a house in the 5300 block of Surrey Street, near Eastern and Hacienda avenues, where a roommate found 27-year-old Chad Shelton dead, police said. He died from a gunshot wound to the chest, according to the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Several items, including at least two guns, were missing from the home, as well as another roommate’s car, which was located several hours later, police said.

It was unclear if Shelton and Farr knew each other.