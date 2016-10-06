Reward money increased for information in cat hanging

PETA is adding $5,000 to a reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the death of a cat that was found hanging from its neck last month in Las Vegas.

Local animal activists had offered $1,000 Wednesday during a Metro Police news conference at the Desert Inn Animal Hospital.

The cat was found hanging from a fence with a rope near Alta Drive and Jones Boulevard on Sept. 14, according to the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals.

"It takes a dangerous lack of empathy for the suffering of others to hang a terrified cat from a fence and leave him to suffocate slowly in agony," Colleen O'Brien, PETA's vice president, said in a statement.

Anyone with information about the case can call police at 702-828-3111 and 702-828-3307. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 and crimestoppersofnv.com.