Sandoval strips education funding from special session

Courtesy of MANICA Architechture

CARSON CITY — Gov. Brian Sandoval said today he is stripping a proposal to adjust the hotel tax to shore up an anticipated shortfall in public education funding from the upcoming special session of the Legislature.

“After consulting with legislative leadership, I have decided that any potential budget challenges for the next biennium will be addressed during the next regular session” that starts in February, Sandoval said in a statement this morning.

The special session, which begins Monday, will now focus on public funding to help build a 65,000-seat NFL football stadium in Las Vegas, expand the Las Vegas Convention Center and provide more Metro Police officers to patrol the Strip.

Lawmakers will consider a recommendation from the Southern Nevada Tourism Infrastructure Committee to increase the hotel room tax by 0.88 percent on the Strip and 0.5 percent in the rest of Clark County to raise $750 million for the stadium to bring the Oakland Raiders to Las Vegas.

The rest of the proposed $1.9 billion stadium would be funded by $650 million from private developers and a $500 million investment by the Raiders.