Study shows Trump airtime advantage on cable

NEW YORK — The three biggest cable news networks spent more time covering live Donald Trump rallies than they did for Hillary Clinton in September, with the widest disparity at Fox News Channel.

A study released by the liberal watchdog Media Matters for America said Fox aired 7 hours, 32 minutes of coverage from Republican Trump events, compared with 3 hours, 25 minutes for Clinton, the Democratic candidate.

It was much closer at CNN (5:18 Trump, 5:04 Clinton) and MSNBC (5:48 Trump, 5:14 Clinton).

Stretch back further, from the beginning of June through the end of September and Media Matters said Thursday the three networks have beamed 65 hours, 3 minutes of Trump rallies, compared with 49 hours, 47 minutes of Clinton.