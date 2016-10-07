Basic flies high again against Coronado

Count Coronado as another victim of Basic quarterback Aaron McAllister.

The senior star accounted for seven touchdowns in the Wolves’ second game of league play, six passing and one rushing, as Basic cruised to a 47-28 victory on the road.

“We didn’t get stopped at all in the first half,” Basic coach Jeff Cahill said.

McAllister’s favorite targets on this night were seniors DeShawn Eagles and Frank Harris. Eagles caught three touchdown passes and led the team in receptions, but Harris eclipsed the 200-yard mark.

Harris scored on a 90-yard screen pass on one of the first plays of the game, and also recorded an 80-yard reception later. Patrick Lustin and Jordan Gallegos also had receiving touchdowns.

Basic’s defense forced four turnovers, including a pair of interceptions by Zack Grismanauskas and another one by Gallegos.

Case Keefer can be reached at 702-948-2790 or case.keefer@lasvegassun.com. Follow Case on Twitter at twitter.com/casekeefer.