Bishop Gorman shakes off relatively slow start to pound Spring Valley

Spring Valley did what one of the best teams in the country, St. Thomas Aquinas from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., couldn’t last week and scored a touchdown in the first half on Bishop Gorman.

That was one of only a few highlights for the Grizzlies on Friday night, though, as the nation’s top-ranked Gaels blew them out 69-13. Senior quarterback Tate Martell threw for three touchdowns and more than 200 yards, while running for two more scores.

“It took us a little bit to get going,” Bishop Gorman coach Kenny Sanchez said. “But I credit a lot of that to Spring Valley. They forced our first-team offense to punt, and scored on our first-team defense.”

Spring Valley’s touchdown, a passing score from former Wingstop Player of the Week K.C. Moore, cut Bishop Gorman’s lead to 14-6 in the first quarter. But the Gaels went on to score the game’s next 55 points.

Biaggio Ali Walsh and Amod Cianelli each had rushing touchdowns, while the defense also resolved its early issues. Bubba Bolden and Murphy Boudreaux each had interceptions for the Gaels.

Case Keefer can be reached at 702-948-2790 or case.keefer@lasvegassun.com. Follow Case on Twitter at twitter.com/casekeefer.