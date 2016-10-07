Las Vegas Sun

October 7, 2016

Desert Pines atop division with win over Cheyenne

Christopher DeVargas

Members of the Desert Pines High football team pose for a photo at the Las Vegas Sun’s high school football media day July 20, 2016 at the South Point. They include, from top left, Poutasi Poutasi, Edgar Burrola, Randal Grimes. Middle left, Jalen Graves, Eddie Heckard, Jauta’e Collins. Bottom left, Tony Fields, Isaiah Morris, and Marckell Grayson.

Isaiah Morris ran for three touchdowns to lead Desert Pines over Cheyenne 31-14 Friday night.

The Jaguars struggled offensively in the first half, scoring only 12 points, but the defense shut Cheyenne out to give Desert Pines a 12-0 halftime lead.

“We were a little sloppy in the first half,” coach Tico Rodriguez said. “In the second half we were able to move the ball a little bit better when we picked up our tempo. They blitzed a lot and we made some adjustments to make them pay for it.”

Randal Grimes found receiver Tony Fields for a deep touchdown pass to break the game open and seal the win for Desert Pines.

Despite early-season setbacks — including a blowout loss to Liberty — the Jaguars are still in great position to win the 3A Sunset League.

“We are still a work in progress, to be honest,” Rodriguez said. “We are just trying to improve every day as a team and that’s the goal.”

The win, coupled with Sunrise Mountain’s loss to Pahrump Valley, gives the Jaguars sole possession of first place in the division at 6-1 (3-0).

