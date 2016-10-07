Desert Pines atop division with win over Cheyenne

Isaiah Morris ran for three touchdowns to lead Desert Pines over Cheyenne 31-14 Friday night.

The Jaguars struggled offensively in the first half, scoring only 12 points, but the defense shut Cheyenne out to give Desert Pines a 12-0 halftime lead.

“We were a little sloppy in the first half,” coach Tico Rodriguez said. “In the second half we were able to move the ball a little bit better when we picked up our tempo. They blitzed a lot and we made some adjustments to make them pay for it.”

Randal Grimes found receiver Tony Fields for a deep touchdown pass to break the game open and seal the win for Desert Pines.

Despite early-season setbacks — including a blowout loss to Liberty — the Jaguars are still in great position to win the 3A Sunset League.

“We are still a work in progress, to be honest,” Rodriguez said. “We are just trying to improve every day as a team and that’s the goal.”

The win, coupled with Sunrise Mountain’s loss to Pahrump Valley, gives the Jaguars sole possession of first place in the division at 6-1 (3-0).