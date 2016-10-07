Durango beats Clark, improves record to 5-0

Kaden Renshaw passed and rushed for a touchdown today for the Durango High football team in a 31-7 victory against Clark to remain undefeated.

Renshaw’s 40-yard touchdown run late in the second quarter gave Durango a two-touchdown halftime lead.

“That touchdown before half was definitely huge. It gave us momentum,” Durango coach Matt Gerber said.

Durango scored on its initial three possessions of the second half to win by a comfortable margin. Renshaw connected with Kevin O’Neill for a scoring strike and Jayson Johnson had a 40-yard touchdown run.

Last week, Durango led by 21 points against Bonanza, but had to hang on for a one-point victory. That wasn’t the case tonight.

“Our mantra was we wanted to put them away,” Gerber said. “We did that. We played with more fire in the second half.”

Alhaji-Ibrahim Kamara added a touchdown run for the Trailblazers (5-0).

