Eldorado puts away Valley in final seconds

With seconds remaining in his team’s game at Valley, Eldorado senior running back Anthony Silva seeped out of the backfield on a wheel route.

Junior quarterback Jaime Rangel spotted the open Silva, and hit him with a game-winning 13-yard touchdown pass.

“It was amazing,” Eldorado coach Robert Cutts said. “Coaches and players were both in tears. There’s been so much hard work, and it all pays off in games like that when you have to grind it out and use every single second.”

Eldorado 32, Valley 30.

The Sundevils had to work harder for a second victory on their current two-game winning streak. The Vikings shut down their offense in the first half, putting them in a 12-3 halftime hole.

But Rangel promised to bring his team back, and lived up to his word. He finished the game with 206 yards and three touchdowns on 14-for-21 passing.

Rangel was about to score the go-ahead touchdown with just more than a minute left when he fumbled, but senior receiver Amartae Butler recovered and returned the ball for a touchdown. Valley kept the pressure on by taking the lead again, but that set up a memorable drive led by Rangel.

“It was a really crazy one to be honest,” Cutts said. “But our guys really rallied around Jaime, who had an amazing game.”

