October 8, 2016

Faith Lutheran hands Legacy first loss of season

Christopher DeVargas

Members of the Faith Lutheran High football team pose for a photo at the Las Vegas Sun’s high school football media day July 20, 2016 at the South Point. They include, from left, Elijah Kothe, Jacob Searles, Christian Marshall, Joshua Hong, and Jalen Flowers

Down five points in the fourth quarter with less than two minutes to play, Faith Lutheran quarterback Sagan Gronauer dropped back and found Elijah Kothe for a game-winning 48-yard touchdown.

The Crusaders hung on to beat Legacy 22-19 on Friday night, handing the Longhorns their first loss of the season.

Gronauer completed 9-of-23 for 126 yards in the win.

Running back Christian Marshall led the way for Faith Lutheran, carrying the ball 14 times for 142 yards. Junior back Saundre Spiller punched in two touchdowns on the ground.

Josh Hong came up big with two interceptions off Legacy’s Roberto Valenzuela.

After struggling to a 1-3 start to the season the Crusaders are now riding a two-game winning streak and take on Cimarron-Memorial next Friday.

Legacy running back Sam Turner ran for 308 yards and one touchdown in the loss.

