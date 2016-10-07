Fire guts bedroom, does $40,000 damage at Summerlin home

Three people were displaced by a fire that caused about $40,000 in damage at a Summerlin home early this morning, according to Las Vegas Fire & Rescue. Nobody was injured.

Firefighters responded about 2:20 a.m. to the two-story house in the 700 block of Pinnacle Heights, near Town Center and Canyon Run drives, officials said. They put out the fire in an upstairs bedroom within about 10 minutes, officials said.

The fire gutted the bedroom, and the rest of the second floor sustained heat and smoke damage, officials said.

A teen who was sleeping in the bedroom said she woke up to popping noises and noticed smoke coming from a charging station for electrical devices, officials said.

The cause of the fire has not been determined, officials said. Two adults and the teen were displaced by the blaze, officials said.