Forbes: Sheldon Adelson ranks No. 14 among America’s richest

Patrick Semansky / AP

Las Vegas Sands casino mogul Sheldon Adelson clocks in at No. 14 on Forbes' latest list of the richest Americans.

The magazine's 2016 rankings were released this week and peg Adelson's net worth at just under $32 billion. Microsoft founder Bill Gates tops that list with an estimated net worth of $81 billion.

Adelson is by far the richest Nevadan on the list. Others include software industry businessman David Duffield at No. 78 and casino owner Steve Wynn at No. 246.

Adelson last month opened a $2.9 billion Paris-themed resort in Macau. He's also pushing for an NFL stadium in Las Vegas that would be funded with $650 million from him and $750 million in hotel tax dollars.

He's committed tens of millions this cycle to help elect Republicans.